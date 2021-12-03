Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 616,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.95. 100,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

