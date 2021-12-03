Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,830. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

