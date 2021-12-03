Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Truist

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by Truist from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.