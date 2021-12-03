LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and $10,036.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00245295 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00086732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,068,770,089 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,351,108 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.