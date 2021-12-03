Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 2,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

