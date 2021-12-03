Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $324.00 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

