LINKA Price Reaches $0.0016 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7,232.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00238673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

