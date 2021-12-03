Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock opened at $308.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $232.15 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.