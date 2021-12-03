Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $518-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.980 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $232.15 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

