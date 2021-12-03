LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $31.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.24 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LVOX stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 9,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,959. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

