Loncor Gold (LONCF) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loncor Gold to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Loncor Gold Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

This table compares Loncor Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -31.00 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.59

Loncor Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Loncor Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 798 3518 3796 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Loncor Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loncor Gold rivals beat Loncor Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

