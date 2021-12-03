Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,832. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

