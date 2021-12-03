Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.