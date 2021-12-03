Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCI opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.05 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

