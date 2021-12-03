Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 over the last 90 days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

