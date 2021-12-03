Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $629.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

