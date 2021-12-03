Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $21,866,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,145. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

