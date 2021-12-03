Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,200 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 336.86%.

AHH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.