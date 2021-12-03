Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59,699 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $152,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

