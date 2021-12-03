Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.57. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 790,539 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.