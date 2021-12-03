Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LHDX opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

