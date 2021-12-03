Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LL opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

