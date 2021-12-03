MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $592,720.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $592,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $641,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

MTSI stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

