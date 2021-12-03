MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.36.

TSE:MAG opened at C$19.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.38. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

