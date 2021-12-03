Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

