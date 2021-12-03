Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

