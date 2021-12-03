MAPS (MAPS) Trading 34.1% Lower This Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. MAPS has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $774,961.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAPS has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007297 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00633674 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,233,194 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.