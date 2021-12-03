Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 11.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.61. Approximately 263,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,954,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

