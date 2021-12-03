Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 11.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.61. Approximately 263,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,954,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.
The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
