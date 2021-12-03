Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Markel by 215.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Markel by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Markel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,222.64 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,241.30. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

