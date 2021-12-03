Marshall Wace LLP Invests $37,000 in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,834 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.34 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

