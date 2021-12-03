Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.