Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

