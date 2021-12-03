Marshall Wace LLP Sells 7,008 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Ultralife worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

