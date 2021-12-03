Marshall Wace LLP Takes $125,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is -18.31%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.