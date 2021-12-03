Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

VIOT stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

