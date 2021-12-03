Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

MRTN opened at $16.36 on Friday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

