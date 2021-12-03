Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.88%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.