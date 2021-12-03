Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $12.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 511,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

