Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 462,325 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

