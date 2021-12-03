Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.