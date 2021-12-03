Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $56,603.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.94 or 0.07856676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00083076 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.