Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total transaction of $29,400,161.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60.

Shares of MA stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

