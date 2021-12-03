Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Materion posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.57. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.42. Materion has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,270,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

