Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

