Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 197,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.