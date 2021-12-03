Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAXN. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

