McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.25.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $229.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

