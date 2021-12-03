Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MEDXF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 23,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.