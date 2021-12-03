MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

