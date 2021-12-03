Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,255. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

